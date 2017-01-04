Robin Street from Jonesborough Middle School is this week’s Educator of the Week

Robin Street began her teaching career 17 years ago at Sulpher Springs and Gray Elementary

She’s spent the last 9 years as the math and science teacher at Jonesborough Middle School

Street says a lot has change when it comes to math curriculum and 5th grade it difficult because it’s so much different to 4th

grade, but her love for teaching has stayed the same.

That positive attitude has street among the top teachers in the entire Washington County School System.

“Every single student in my classroom can learn. it’s a matter of how you present it and how much time you take with that student.

Every single child can learn,” Said Street.

Congratulations to Robin Street. This week’s Educator of the week. Kasey Marler News Channel 11 ABC Tri-Cities.