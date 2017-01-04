National Outdoor Expo coming to Kingsport

By Published:
expo

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – Outdoor enthusiasts will converge on Kingsport this weekend for the National Outdoor Expo.

Visit Kingsport has teamed up with 3B Outdoors to host the event at the  MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Times for the event are as follows:
Friday, January 6th from 1pm-8pm
Saturday, January 7th from 9am-6pm
Sunday, January 8th from 10am-3pm

Ticket prices are as follows: $25 for a 3-day adult pass, $10 daily for adults, $5 daily for seniors (60+), Military, and Students (Under 18), and children 5 and under are free.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.3boutdoorexpo.com

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s