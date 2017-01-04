National Outdoor Expo coming to Kingsport

Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – Outdoor enthusiasts will converge on Kingsport this weekend for the National Outdoor Expo.

Visit Kingsport has teamed up with 3B Outdoors to host the event at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Times for the event are as follows:

Friday, January 6th from 1pm-8pm

Saturday, January 7th from 9am-6pm

Sunday, January 8th from 10am-3pm

Ticket prices are as follows: $25 for a 3-day adult pass, $10 daily for adults, $5 daily for seniors (60+), Military, and Students (Under 18), and children 5 and under are free.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit http://www.3boutdoorexpo.com

