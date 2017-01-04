Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division makes donation to Second Harvest Food Bank

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division gave back to our region Wednesday by donating both food and funds to a local food bank.

Heather Bay of the East Stone Drive Kroger in Kingsport presented a check to Rhonda Chafin of Second Harvest Food Bank in the amount of $1,300, which came from Kroger’s Bringing Hope to the Table program.

Kroger has donated $3 million to local food banks across the country.

In addition to the check, Kroger also donated nearly 86,000 pounds of food, which is enough for nearly 72,000 meals. Both donations totaled approximately $150,500.

The Second Harvest Food Bank will use the money to buy food to distribute through it’s 228 partner agencies to food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, meal programs and after school programs.

Allison McGee, a spokesperson for Kroger Mid-Atlantic said, “Kroger’s commitment is to lead in the fight against hunger all year long.”

“We donate meat, seafood, fruit, vegetables, and dairy products to improve the nutrition of those who need food the most in Northeast Tennessee,” McGee said.

The Second Harvest Food Bank distributed 10.3 million pounds of food last year, totaling 8.58 million meals, serving 43,000 people a month.

