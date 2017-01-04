KPD: Riverport Road temporarily closed after tractor trailer overturns

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department officials said Riverport Road is temporarily closed after a tractor trailer overturned Wednesday afternoon.

According to a KPD news release, a 2015 International Prostar tractor trailer, owned by Royal Trucking of West Point, Mississippi, was slowly turning right from Tilthammer Drive onto Riverport Road, when the trailer left the right edge of the road and slipped down an embankment.

Then tractor trailer then overturned.

The trailer reportedly had two pre-existing flat tires on the trailer, which the driver was aware of and was trying to drive to another location to have them repaired.

The driver, Christine Brookins, was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center by Sullivan County EMS to be treated for potential injuries.

Brookins was later cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle.

Riverport Road has been closed to traffic since the time of the crash and KPD officials said it will most likely remain closed for the rest of the evening to allow crews to remove the tractor trailer and its cargo.

People driving through the area are asked to take an alternate route to avoid unnecessary congestion and delays.

