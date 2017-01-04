Greene Co. woman celebrates 104th birthday; shares day with grand niece

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Anytime someone lives to see the century mark in life it’s an event worth celebrating.

On Tuesday in Greene County, two ladies separated by a century celebrated their birthdays.

Family members gathered to enjoy and reflect on the life of 104-year-old Emma Lou Fincher, as well as celebrate her grand niece, Emma Kate Bacon’s fourth birthday.

Fincher still lives alone with the help of some family and friends, and said she tries to stay as active as she can.

“I take a little exercise before I get up,” she said.

When asked about her longevity, Fincher is quick to give her response to anyone who will listen.

“Just do the best you can, I reckon,” she said.

Fincher also shares her birthday with Emma Kate, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy she contracted from bacterial meningitis when she was 6 weeks old.

Emma Kate spends her days drawing and coloring, and spending as much time with her great aunt as she can.

While things have certainly changed over the 104 years Fincher has been alive, one thing has stayed the same — the love that this family can offer one another.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.