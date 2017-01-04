Funeral arrangements made for TDOT worker hit while changing tire

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Funeral arrangements have been made for the Tennessee Department of Transportation worker who died from his injuries after being hit while changing a tire on Interstate 40.

James “J.R.” Rogers Jr., a TDOT Help Truck driver, died on Dec. 28, four days after he was struck.

”He was always happy and he told me one time that he got paid to put a smile on people’s faces every day.” HELP Truck Supervisor Emerson Boguskie previously told News 2.

According to his obituary, visitation will be held beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at Austin and Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. His ashes will then be buried immediately after the service at Attebery Farm Cemetery.

Rogers is survived by his fiancé, son and other family members.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the J.R. Rogers Memorial Fund. All donation may be made in care of Austin and Bell Funeral Home.