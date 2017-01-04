Former Greene Valley employee due in court ahead of abuse trial

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A former Greene Valley Developmental Center employee, awaiting trial on an abuse charge, has a scheduled court appearance today in Greene County.

Grand jurors previously indicted Alysia Ann Prater following our Community Watchdog investigation into past substantiated abuse cases at the state-run facility for people with intellectual disabilities. Her case is scheduled for an announcement hearing this afternoon at one o’clock.

Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities records show Prater reportedly slapped a middle-aged woman, who suffered from bipolar disorder and couldn’t talk, in the face with a shoe in December 2014.

According to state records, witnesses said Prater used harsh language before she hit the woman inside a GVDC cottage. According to the internal investigation, the act left a noticeable mark on the woman’s face.

“(The employee) hit (the resident) hard enough that (the resident’s) head went backward,” one witness told internal investigators.

Another witness said the reported abuse followed the resident failing to put on her shoes.

“(The employee) grabbed the shoe from (the resident) and hit (the woman) with ‘great force’ with the shoe,” the witness said. “(The employee) drew her right arm back with the shoe and struck (the resident) on the right of (the person’s) face near (her) nose…she heard a ‘loud smacking noise’ when the shoe made contact with the (resident’s) face.”

The worker denied the allegations and later resigned, according to state records.

DIDD alerted police about the case. A Tusculum police officer investigated at the time, but the chief said prosecutors never pursued criminal charges because the woman lost her job.

District Attorney Dan Armstrong previously said his office had no record of that conversation. He reopened the case in response to our Community Watchdog investigation.

Prater’s attorney Tom Jessee previously told us she is “a very good, hard-working young lady and I hope we can get this resolved.” She faces a felony charge of abuse of a dependent adult. Prater pleaded not guilty to that charge in May.

