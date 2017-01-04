Elizabethton receives grant for public splash pad

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton received a $100,000 grant from the state that will be used to make a splash pad at the public pool.

The feature is expected to be around 2,000 square feet and will replace the current baby pool area.

The city will contribute $100,000 to make the splash pad a $200,000 facility.

Parks and Recreation director Mike Mains said this feature will be great for the community.

“It takes away some of the liability aspect to a swimming pool facility,” Mains said. “You know the one thing we want to do is serve our kids and our youth and this takes care of that, for sure.”

Mains said this is one of the many much-needed improvements they are making to parks and recreational facilities.

“It’s something that we’ve needed for quite some time,” Mains said. “So it’s going to be a great asset to this facility not only here but also within the city of Elizabethton.”

They are still in the preliminary stages of planning the project but they hope to begin construction in August or September of this year.

