Bucs Lott invited to College Gridiron Showcase

BEDFORD, Texas (Jan. 4, 2017) – East Tennessee State University senior defensive back Tavian Lott (D’Lo, Miss.) has accepted an invite to the 2017 College Gridiron Showcase, which will be held Jan. 7-11 at Pennington Field in Bedford, Texas.

Lott, who started all 11 games for the Bucs in 2016, totaled 35 tackles (two tackles for loss), one interception, six passes defended and five pass break ups. Overall, Lott started all 22 games in his two seasons for the Blue and Gold and registered 66 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, 10 passes defended and seven pass break ups.

“We are very excited for Tavian to be given this opportunity to showcase his talent at this weekend’s Showcase event,” said head coach Carl Torbush. “Obviously, Tavian was one of our best defensive football players and this a well-deserving honor for him.”

Lott is the second Buccaneer to be invited to a postseason all-star event this season, as defensive back Ryan Powers (Jupiter, Fla.) played in the FCS National Bowl last month.

