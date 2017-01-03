Woman’s body found in pond near Tennessee church

LYLES, Tenn. (AP) – Police say a woman’s body has been found in a pond in front of a Tennessee church.

Hickman County Sheriff Randal Ward says the body was found about noon Monday in front of a church near the community of Lyles.

Media outlets report the woman’s name was withheld pending notification of relatives.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the death.

