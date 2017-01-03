VSP: Body discovered following trailer fire in Hiltons, Va.

SCOTT COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is currently investigating a fire at a home in the 1700 block of A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Va.

According to a VSP news release, a Scott County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered the fire just before 1:10 a.m. Sunday after responding to an unrelated call for service in the area.

Once the fire was put out, crews found a body inside the single-wide trailer. The body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Va. for examination, an autopsy and to positively identify the remains.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing at this time, but VSP said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

