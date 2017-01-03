Three charged after half pound marijuana found during traffic stop on I-81

Courtesy of Washington County, Va. Sheriff's Office
Courtesy of Washington County, Va. Sheriff's Office

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people after a half pound of marijuana was found during a traffic stop Monday.

According to a WCVASO news release, deputies stopped a vehicle speeding in a work zone on Interstate 81 near Exit 14 and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly told deputies he did not have a driver’s license and a plastic bag with one-half pound of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Osmar Isai Quintero, 24, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with sell, give or distribute more than one-half ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana. Quintero was also issued a summons for driving without a valid operator’s license.

Jose Alexander Zuniga-Pineola, 26, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with sell, give or distribute more than one-half ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana.

Leonela S. Sanchez, 31, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with sell, give or distribute more than one-half ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana.

All three were taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va. and were each being held without bond.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.

