Three charged after half pound marijuana found during traffic stop on I-81

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested three people after a half pound of marijuana was found during a traffic stop Monday.

According to a WCVASO news release, deputies stopped a vehicle speeding in a work zone on Interstate 81 near Exit 14 and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle reportedly told deputies he did not have a driver’s license and a plastic bag with one-half pound of marijuana was found in the vehicle.

Osmar Isai Quintero, 24, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with sell, give or distribute more than one-half ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana. Quintero was also issued a summons for driving without a valid operator’s license.

Jose Alexander Zuniga-Pineola, 26, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with sell, give or distribute more than one-half ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana.

Leonela S. Sanchez, 31, of Nashville, was arrested and charged with sell, give or distribute more than one-half ounce, but less than five pounds of marijuana.

All three were taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va. and were each being held without bond.

