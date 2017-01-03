Tennessee’s Derek Barnett makes final decision on football future

Derek Barnett went public Tuesday with news everyone in and around the Tennessee program expected.

The All-America junior defensive end took to Twitter and essentially declared his intention to leave the Vols after three season and enter the NFL Draft – where most analysts have predicted he’ll be taken in the first round.

“It has been 3 great years. I’m very thankful for getting the opportunity to play at Tennessee! Thank you all for the many memories,” Barnett wrote in his first tweet since Aug. 24.

Barnett, a Nashville native, started and starred from Day One at Tennessee, recording 10-plus sacks in each of his three seasons. In his final game – the Vols’ Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl win over Nebraska last week in his hometown – Barnett collected his 33rd career sack to pass Hall of Famer Reggie White in the program’s record book.

Three Tennessee juniors – Barnett, wide receiver Josh Malone and running back Alvin Kamara – have now declared their intentions to forego their final seasons of eligibility and enter the draft.

