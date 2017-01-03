Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone plans to enter NFL draft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone has announced via Instagram that he plans to enter the NFL draft rather than returning to school for his senior season.

After scoring a total of three touchdowns in his first two seasons at Tennessee, Malone had a breakthrough year in 2016. The 6-foot-3 junior from Gallatin, Tennessee, caught 50 passes for 972 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the Volunteers (9-4) in all three categories.

Malone said in his announcement that he wanted to “thank the fans for the continuous support throughout all my years at UT.” He also offered thanks to his teammates and to Tennessee’s coaching staff. He credited wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni for helping him “mature as a young man and develop my game to where it is now.”

AP