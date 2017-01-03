Sullivan Co. grand jury to hear case of man run over by truck

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A grand jury will now decide if charges will be placed in the death of a man who was hit by a truck in Sullivan County last week.

The incident happened on Stuffle Street in the Bloomingdale community last Friday.

Investigators were called to a home in the 700 block where they found David Brandon, 56, lying on the side of the road.

Officers said David Wells told them he hit Brandon with his truck, following an argument between the two men.

Wells told officers he left the house, then drove back and saw Brandon with a gun. That’s when he said he ran over him and called 911.

Brandon died at the hospital from his injuries.

On Tuesday, a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the case has been turned over to the grand jury and said they will decide if charges will be placed in the case.

