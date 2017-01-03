Stoney Creek Officer-involved shooting one year later: Carter County Sheriff shares lessons learned

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A little over year after a standoff led to an officer-involved shooting in Carter County the sheriff says his department is using that incident to refresh deputy training.

Peaceful and Serene that is how must folks describe Dry Hollow road. But on December 16th 2015, the silence in the typically quiet close knit community would be shattered by patrol car sirens responding to a shoot out.

“God put you in places sometimes to prevent things and guy things and I think that’s why i was there,” Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said.

Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford was the first to arrive on the scene that night. He says he will never forget hearing shots fired from the AK47 suspect Kelly Pitts held in his hands.

Deputy Jenna Markland was shot in the face. She has since recovered and is now back on the job along with other deputies who were on scene that evening.

The Sheriff says department learned a lot from that shooting and have implemented required refreshers to training to help officers responding to similar situations. He says they also learned a valuable lesson about utilizing swat resources from neighboring law enforcement agencies in times of need.

“Just the training staff reiterate the fact that when you respond to a scene like that and someone is armed, don’t take it for granted that they are going to put their gun down when you pull up, you have got to assume the worst,” Sheriff Lunceford said.

The Sheriff also says they remind deputies to handle each situation with care and caution and be aware of their surroundings.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.