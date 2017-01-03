Saints comeback late, top King in overtime

GAFFNEY, S.C. – The King University men’s basketball team started out the contest at Conference Carolinas-leading Limestone College on roll, opening up a double digit advantage in the early going. However, the Limestone defense clamped down in the second half and the Saints used a late run to even the score and take the lead before the Tornado beat the buzzer to send the game to overtime. The Limestone defense proved too much for the Tornado in overtime as the Saints took the contest 78-75.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: Limestone 78, King 75 (F/OT)

LOCATION: Timkin Center; Gaffney, S.C.

RECORDS: King 6-7, 3-2 Conference Carolinas; Limestone 11-2, 5-0 Conference Carolinas

HOW IT HAPPENED

-Limestone scored the first bucket of the game, but Hunter LeVeau and Noble Fahnbulleh answered with triples to put King ahead.

-C.J. Good then started an 11-0 Tornado run with another triple. LeVeau nailed another from long range, as did Good before Derick Pope gave King a 17-5 lead with a layup.

-Fahnbulleh later gave King a 25-11 lead before Shon’Dre Dukes put King up 31-16, their largest lead of the first half with a layup.

-However, the Saints scored the next eight points before Good drilled another triple, extending the Tornado lead back to 34-26 with five minutes remaining in the half.

-King had an answer, scoring the next seven points, extending their advantage back to 41-26 following a LeVeau bucket and three points from Jordan Floyd.

-The Saints scored the final six points of the half, however, making the halftime score 41-32 in favor of the Tornado.

-Both teams started out the second half shooting well, trading buckets on each of the floor as Pope and Floyd drilled consecutive triples to stretch the King advantage to 47-34.

-Fahnbulleh connected from long range, giving King a 59-48 lead with 11:17 remaining, and that was the last bucket the Tornado would score in more than six minutes as the Limestone defense clamped down.

-In that time, the Saints scored 11 straight points to even the tally at 59-59 with 6:44 remaining.

-However, Malcolm St. Louis got King back on the board with a layup, putting the Tornado back ahead with 5:07 remaining.

-Over the final five minutes, King would score to take the lead, but Limestone answered each time, evening the score at 61, 63 and eventually 65 with 54 seconds remaining.

-Limestone took their first lead of the game since they led 2-0 when Kenny Hairston drilled a triple from the corner with five seconds left.

-King answered, however, as Good connected from long range to beat the buzzer and send the contest to overtime.

-The Saints scored the first seven points of the extra session, capped by a triple from Hairston with 2:05 remaining.

-Trailing 77-69, LeVeau a three-point basket with 1:33 remaining and following a defensive stand, he connected again from long range to pull King within 77-75 with 25 seconds remaining.

-King had a chance to even the score in the final 10 seconds, but their shot was off the mark as the Saints held on for the 78-77 victory.

-LeVeau led King with 20 points and eight rebounds.

-Fahnbulleh also reached double figures with 15 points to go along with four assists.

-Good chipped in with 12 points.

FOR THE FOES

-Shaq Dance led Limestone with 20 points.

-Donovan Harris grabbed a game-high 20 rebounds to go along with 10 points.

-Shaun Stewart tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds while Hairston chipped in with 16 points.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

-The overtime game was King’s third overtime contest of the season. The Tornado are 1-2 in those games.

UP NEXT

-King returns home to face Belmont Abbey College on Friday night. Tipoff from the Student Center Complex is slated for 7:30 p.m. The Tornado then host Pfeiffer University at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

-Limestone travels to the University of Mount Olive on Friday night and Barton College on Saturday.

BY KING