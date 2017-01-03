New details revealed about 2016 incident involving Belle City Amusements

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – We’re learning new details about a company that has partnered with the Greene County Fair this year.

Belle City Amusements signed a one year contract with the fair, with the option of a 2 year extension.

On September 3, 2016 there was an incident at the Delta Fair in Memphis on a ride called the ‘Moonraker’.

This happened less than a month after 3 girls were injured at the Greene County Fair.

That ride in Memphis was operated by Belle City Amusements.

Casey Lott, an attorney in Memphis, has a total of 11 clients on this case.

“While it was shutting down, an attendant released the seat belt harnesses and individuals began to fall from the Moonraker ride while it was inverted,” Lott said.

He says all of his clients suffered some type of injury.

“My client suffered a broken collarbone, you know there were serious injuries. Not just physical, but psychological as well,” he explained.

“We’ve been told that their insurance company classified that accident as a minor incident,” said the President of the Greene County Fair, Rick Clark.

The President of Belle City Amusements said there was not a malfunction on the ride and that it re-opened the next day.

According to documents obtained from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the ride was shut down because of ‘serious or physical injury’ on September 3.

But after a re-inspection, the ride was deemed ‘safe and operable’.

In fact, the ride is still listed among Belle City’s attractions on its website.

A total of 8 people were transported to the hospital following the incident, including the operator of the ride.

4 additional people refused transport to the hospital.

Despite that, The Greene County Fair says it feels confident that it made the right choice to partner with Belle City Amusements this year.

“We can assure you that we’ve done our homework looking at this carnival and they do, they have an excellent safety record,” Clark said.

Clark told News Channel 11 the Moonraker will not be at the Greene County Fair.

Meanwhile, Attorney Casey Lott says he hopes his case can be resolved outside of the courtroom.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.