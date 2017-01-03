Milligan takes two from Allen on the college basketball court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 3, 2017) – The No. 23 Milligan College women’s basketball team was a point shy of the century mark in its first game of 2017, defeating Appalachian Athletic Conference foe Allen University, 99-87, Tuesday afternoon on the road.

Sarah Robinson led the Buffs with 18 points while Mackenzie Raizor and Hayley Wyrick followed closely with 17 and 16 respectively. Cassidy Anderson scored 12.

Milligan (11-5, 7-1 AAC) led most of the way, opening the lead up to double digits in the first half. Allen made a run at the end of the first half to close it to 44-39 at the break, and the Bees even cut it to a one-possession game in the second half. Milligan closed the game strong to claim its third straight conference win.

Milligan will be on the road and at home later this week, visiting Bryan College on Thursday before hosting Reinhardt on Saturday at 2 p.m. The matchup against Reinhardt could be a battle for the lone lead in the AAC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Jan. 3, 2017) – Will Buckner led the Milligan College men’s basketball team with 21 points in a 91-86 victory over Allen University Tuesday night to open the new year.

David Casaday followed Buckner with 18 points as Milligan improved to 7-8 overall (4-4 AAC). Tyler Nichols added 18 points. Milligan led much of the first half and went into the halftime locker room with a 48-42 advantage. The second half went back and forth with Allen leading late in the game, but Milligan finished strong to pick up its second straight win, spanning back to the fall semester.

Milligan has one more road game this year as the Buffs travel to Bryan College on Thursday. Then the Buffs will be home on Saturday for another AAC matchup with Reinhardt University.

