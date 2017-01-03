Lawsuit Filed in 2016 Helicopter Crash

SEVIER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of a helicopter involved in a deadly crash in East Tennessee last April.

The husband and mother of victim Johna Morvant is now seeking legal action against he owner of Great Smoky Mountain Helicopters.

In April of 2016, five people were killed when the aircraft crashed in Pigeon Forge.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the sightseeing helicopter hit the side of a mountain before it went down.

The NTSB said it spoke with a witness who said it sounded as if something was wrong with the engine.

The NTSB has yet to release its final report.

The pilot along with four others were killed upon impact.

Keith Morvant said the owner Bobby Riggs, failed to properly maintain the helicopter and ensure the pilot was competent.

Medical examiners were able to determine that the pilot did not have drugs or alcohol in his system.

