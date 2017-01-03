Kingsport planning new road to reduce traffic at busy intersection, but some homes and businesses will be removed

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Some homes and businesses in Kingsport will be removed, as the city has plans to build a new road.

Leaders said they’re constructing the road to help alleviate traffic at a busy intersection in the city.

Reedy Creek Road resident Glenn Beam likes the idea.

“To me it’s to help the younger ones stay alive and safer,” Beam said.

The project is called the Indian Trail Drive Extension.

“I think it’ll be a little less traffic than what’s on the main roads,” Beam said.

Project leaders said that’s the plan – building a new road and bridge to go around the traffic trouble spot that is the intersection of Stone Drive and Eastman Road.

“We’re connecting Eastman Road at Reedy Creek Road to Stone Drive at Indian Trail Drive,” said Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Kingsport, Michael Thompson.

Thompson said the intersection sees about 50 thousand vehicles a day, and as far as crashes go, he said, “It generally ranks in our top 20 intersections for the year.”

But the project to keep drivers safer comes at a cost.

“There are commercial and residential properties that would require a full taking,” said Thompson.

Meaning some homes and businesses along the route will be removed.

Thompson said he’ll contact them as soon as design plans are fully developed – which he says will be in the spring.

“We’re in the preliminary stages so it would be a little early for us to say exactly what the impacts will be,” said Thompson.

The impacts of a project he, and Glenn Beam over on Reedy Creek, think is necessary to reduce congestion in one of the busiest areas of the city.

Project leaders said their budget is 3.6 million dollars. That money is coming from the general fund, the majority from a bond sale the city did this past fall.

Construction should start this summer. The project will take between 9 and 12 months to complete.

