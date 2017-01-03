King remains No. 1 in WCWA poll leading into NWCA National Duals

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Leading up to the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals, the King University women’s wrestling team remains atop the Women’s College Wrestling Association (WCWA) Coaches’ Poll. The Tornado have nine individuals ranked, including four ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes.

Starting this year, the WCWA has had two team rankings the tournament rankings and the dual rankings, and for the second straight rankings, King sits atop both polls.

Individually, of the nine that are ranked, Marina Doi, Breonnah Neal, Haley Augello and Hanna Grisewood are all ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes. Doi is ranked atop the 101-pound rankings and is 6-0 on the season with three technical fall victories and two pins. Neal is first at 109 pounds and has a record of 5-2, including 3-0 on pins this season. Augello took a pair of victories and is 2-0 and ranked first at 116 pounds while Grisewood is 8-0 on the season at 123 pounds taking four wins by technical fall and three by pin.

Also ranked 101 pounds is Regina Doi who is ranked second with a record of 4-0 on the season. Along with Neal at 109 pounds, Aleeah Gould is ranked fifth and is 5-2 in her first season wearing the scarlet and navy, owning three wins by pin.

Nicole Joseph is ranked eighth at 130 pounds as the freshman owns a 9-2 record, including six wins by pin. At 143 pounds, Jessi Kee is 8-0 on the season and comes in ranked second. Kee has three wins by technical fall and two by pin. Forrest Molinari is ranked second at 170 pounds, boasting a 10-1 recorded, including four by technical fall and four more by pin.

King opens competition at the NWCA National Duals with the first round and quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon in Fort Wayne, Ind. The semifinals and placement matches are scheduled for Friday morning. The Tornado are seeking their fourth straight NWCA National Duals championship after winning the last three.

BY KING