Johnson City drug store broken into

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police are investigating a possible break-in at an area drug store.

The incident happen just after 5:00 this morning at the Princeton Drug Store on Broyles Drive.

Officers tell News Channel 11, when they arrived they found glass from the front door shattered and broken out.

Police said they are working to get surveillance video from the store’s security cameras.

They are also working to determine if anything was stolen.

Stay with News Channel 11 online for the latest in this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.