South Florida has fired coach Orlando Antigua 13 games into his third season at the american athletic conference school.

Athletic director Mark Harlan announced the move Tuesday, saying assistant coach Murry Bartow will lead the Bulls (6-7, 0-2) for the remainder of the season.

The former ETSU head coach amassed a 224-165 mark, won four conference titles and reached three NCAA tournaments before the program endured a mild regression and Bartow was fired in 2015 after a 16-14 season.