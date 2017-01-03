Derek Barnett leaving Tennessee, will enter NFL draft

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
barnett

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The shake-ups to the Tennessee football team just keep coming.

Just hours after Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone announced he was leaving early for the NFL draft, Barnett announced he is also NFL bound. The news is not surprising after the Music City Bowl.

Friday, Derek Barnett broke the school record for career sacks in the Music City Bowl. Barnett scored 33 sacks in 39 games, beating former record holder Reggie White.

“It has been three great years,” Barnett tweeted. “I’m very thankful for getting the opportunity to play at Tennessee! Thank you all for the many memories.”

