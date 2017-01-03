Deerslayer Obstacle Course race returns to Winged Deer Park

Get off the couch and begin your training for the Deerslayer Obstacle Course at Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park.

The event is set for April 1.

You can register online at jcdeerslayer.net or in person at Memorial Park Community Center at 510 Bert Street.

More information is available by calling 423.434.6237.

Frank Calderala and Connie Deegan joined Kasey Marler on News Channel 11 at Noon to reveal more about the competition and how you can take part.

The above information was provided by the Johnson City Parks and Recreation Department.