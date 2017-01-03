Cromer named SoCon Player of the Week

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Jan. 3, 2017) – Senior guard T.J. Cromer (Albany, Ga.) has been named the Southern Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for all games played Dec. 20 through Jan. 2, as he led the ETSU men’s basketball team to a 2-1 record over the holidays by averaging over 21 points per game.

The guard scored in double figures in all three games for ETSU, including a season-high 30 points in a 92-71 win over Savannah State on Dec. 29. The Bucs began Southern Conference play with a 102-75 victory over VMI on Dec. 31, and Cromer once again paced the Bucs with 21 points.

The senior connected on 50 percent of his field goals over the three games and was 12-of-24 from 3-point range. He shot 73 percent from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds and nine assists during that three-game stretch.

Currently, Cromer leads the SoCon in scoring (18.5 ppg) and made 3-pointers per contest (3.3 3fg). He has made 40 percent of his 3-point attempts this season.

ETSU (11-3, 1-0 SoCon) returns to action Thursday (Jan. 5) when the Bucs visit The Citadel (8-8, 1-2 SoCon).

BY ETSU