4 Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide in South Carolina

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Four people were found dead in a home in what appears to be a murder-suicide authorities said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release that the dead – a man, a woman and their two children – were found Sunday around 8 p.m. Fisher says it’s believed all four died of gunshot wounds.

In a tweet from a verified Twitter account, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide and the investigation is ongoing.

Fisher identified the dead as 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso and two of her children, 4-year-old Elijah Chavez and 1-year-old Ezra Chavez. Also dead was 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez, who’s believed to be the father of the two children.

Fisher said an older child of Reynoso wasn’t at the home at the time.

