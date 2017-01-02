Warm day draws people to the Tweetsie Trail

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – What do you do on a 60 degree day in January? You hit the Tweetsie Trail of course.

This afternoon there were dozens of people out enjoying this rare, warm day by walking, running and biking the trail that runs from Johnson City to Elizabethton. Many of them brought their four-legged friends to enjoy that day with them.

“It definitely doesn’t feel like January, it’s nice out, 60 degrees out. A lot of people out,…. Bunch of squirrels….”, Benji Turner from Elizabethton said.

There were even a couple of women from outside the area, one from Seattle and the other from Las Vegas, that were in town with their family and saw the trail on the internet and brought their children out for a walk on the trail. They said they never expected this type of day in January in Tennessee.

If you were not able to get out on the trail today, Tuesday may be you last chance at a warm day for a while. The weather toward the ned of the week is calling for much colder temperatures and a good chance of some snow.

“I’m not looking for any of that snow…. Gotta get out and enjoy that warm weather while we can…. “, Turner said.

