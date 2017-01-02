Virginia Tech’s Ford, Evans and Hodges to enter NFL draft

BLACKSBURG, VA- Virginia Tech capped off 2016 with a historic comeback win over Arkansas in the Belk Bowl and now three of their stars will be taking his talents to the NFL.

Star wide receiver Isaiah Ford announced Monday that he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Ford is projected to be selected in the first two rounds.

The junior holds school records for receptions in a season, receptions in a career, receiving yards in a season, career receiving yards, touchdown receptions in a season and career touchdown receptions.

Quarterback Jerod Evans also announced on Monday that he will also forego his senior season and enter the draft.

Evans transferred to Virginia Tech this season from Trinity Valley and made quite an impact, setting school records for most passes completed with 268 and most touchdown passes in a season with 29. Evans also led the Hokies with 846 rushing yards to go with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges will also forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft. Hodges is projected to be a late first round or second round pick.

Hodges ends his career at Tech with 133 catches for 1,747 yards and 20 touchdowns, 7 of those coming this season.