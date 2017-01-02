Virginia Tech men ranked for the first time since 2010

BLACKSBURG, VA- The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team entered the two major polls on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. The Hokies are ranked 21st in the AP poll and 23rd in the USA Today Coaches poll.

This marks the first time since the week beginning Nov. 15, 2010 that the Hokies have been ranked in either poll. Tech was ranked 22nd in the AP poll and 24th in the coaches poll that week. Tech is one of seven ACC teams in this week’s poll.

The Hokies return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 4, as they travel to Raleigh to take on NC State. The game will tip-off at 9 p.m. and will be televised by the ACC Network.

Tech is one of four schools nationally that have their men’s basketball, women’s basketball and football teams ranked at the same time. West Virginia, Florida State and Louisville are the other three schools. The Virginia Tech football team is ranked 18th in the AP poll and the women’s basketball team is ranked 18th in the AP poll. The Virginia Tech men’s soccer and wrestling teams are also currently ranked by their major polls.

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics