Pinnacle developer speaks about proposed sports and entertainment complex in Washington County, Virginia

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – For the first time since Washington County Virginia leaders met to discuss building a new entertainment and sports complex that would neighbor the Pinnacle shopping center, developer Steve Johnson is talking to News Channel 11 about the plans.

“I essentially purchased all the property from the bass pro all the way to the Gate City highway, Washington County, Virginia the state of Virginia are working with me nicely to extend the boulevard all the way to gate city highway,” Steve Johnson said.

The site where the complex would be built spans more than 250 acres in Washington County, Virginia. County leaders are looking to charge an admission tax on events at the complex to help pay for construction.

“We have needed one in the area for years so i’m all for it,” Zach Tritt said.

Zach Tritt is a sports advocate he supports the sports complex plan and looking forward to what the venue would add to the growing communities.

“Anything sports related that could bring revenue to the area and baseball, football, basketball whatever it may be, I’m glad to have,” Tritt said.

Right now county leaders are still trying to discuss how they are going to pay for the road connections leading to the sports complex area we are told some of that money will come from VDOT.

Steve Johnson says he’s looking forward to the much needed expansion.

“I think when you put that much quality in critical mass in one spot and extend the boulevard to connect to the next interstate interchange that great things will happen,” Johnson said.

County leaders say they are hopeful the admission tax issue will be taken up and approved in the Virginia General Assembly, which will convene later this month.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.