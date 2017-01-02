Only one week left to see the sights at Speedway in Lights

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Your last chance to come out and see the lights at Bristol Motor Speedway is this week.

Saturday, December 7th, will mark the end of the 20th year of the Speedway in Lights event.

Claudia Byrd, who is the director of the Bristol chapter of the Speedway Children’s Charities, said this has been a good year for the event. From the great weather to the kindness of the people that have attended the lights.

Byrd said that last year was the sixth biggest year they have had and hopes that this year will be even better.

“We are not quite where we want to be, but if people come out this week and support it, I think it will be the start of a really great year”, said Byrd.

Byrd said this is the biggest fundraising event that the charity that has all year.

“We gave away $1 million dollars last year and that was a dream come true”, said Byrd.

She said she would love to do that again this year and that it all starts with people coming out and supporting the charity by doing things such as the Speedway in Lights.

She said a lot of families have made this a tradition and come every year.

She added that when the idea for speedway in lights was born that it was intended to be a fundraiser that the entire community could support by having a great time with their family and friends.

Byrd said that by attending Speedway in Lights you are helping improve a lot of children’s lives.

