Number of babies born dependent on drugs rises in 2016, especially in rural communities

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- More than 200 babies here in the Tri-Cities were born dependent on drugs in 2016, experiencing withdrawals right out of the womb.

We found out the number of babies born addicted to drugs is on the rise, especially in rural communities.

This condition, Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome or NAS has just recently become something doctors here in the Tri-Cities see nearly every day, and something experts are still trying to understand.

“We see babies that are breathing faster than expected, their temperatures are higher than expected they are often quite irritable, fussy, are very difficult to console,” Neonatologist for Niswonger Children’s Hospital Shawn Hollinger said. “In worst case we can see seizures.”

And this isn’t necessarily from drugs taken illegally.

“The symptoms that we see in babies are the same whether the prescription is, whether it’s a legal prescription or if it’s something that’s taken off the street,” Hollinger said.

Hollinger said it’s to the point now where he sees multiple babies with NAS a day.

“Within the past ten years we’ve seen a huge increase in cases,” Hollinger said. “It’s increased here quicker than it has in other areas of the country.”

Since 2013, Tennessee has reported the number of babies born with NAS, Since then, each year that number has grown, from 825 in week 50 of 2013, to 978 in that same week of 2016.

A new study with researchers from Vanderbilt, Michigan, and Minnesota universities says more newborns are born with NAS in rural areas than urban areas. Researchers say this is because there are less hospitals and clinics in rural communities, but more opioid prescriptions. Experts are still trying to come up with solutions.

“Inpatient treatment, more facilities available is the ultimate solution. Proactive so making sure that they are aware of what the effects will be from their opioid use and preventing pregnancy,” Krista Hatley, Chief Nursing Officer for Niswonger Children’s Hospital said.

At Niswonger, on any given day about 40 percent of the babies in the NICU have NAS, according to Hollinger. Because of this, next week crews are starting construction here on a wing dedicated to drug-dependent babies.

Law makers are also taking steps to combat the opioid epidemic, last month congress passed the 21st Century Cures Act, which includes funding research on the opioid abuse crisis.

