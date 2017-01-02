Man hopes surveillance video will help local police catch porch package thieves

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- For most of us, shopping online is a way of life.

People shop online to get exactly what they need and at the click of a button you can have it delivered straight to your doorstep.

Last week, one man in Washington County, Tennessee found out delivering packages straight to your door could open yourself up to a potential crime.

James Holbrook said he was on vacation hundreds of miles away from the Tri-Cities when he got an alert on his phone from his security system.

The alert was telling him there was motion detected on his doorstep.

Holbrook said when he looked at the video, he found someone was stealing packages from his front porch right before his eyes.

“Your heart just sinks, you really hate to think that someone would do that,” Holbrook said.

Sergeant John Foister with the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said Holbrook was one of three people who has filed this type of complaint over the past few weeks.

“The other two were taken out of mailboxes, but its a similar type of crime, and so those three happened within a fairly short radius of each other so we are assuming it could possibly be the same people,” Foister said.

Sergeant Foister said there are ways to protect yourself like tracking your package, or picking it up at your local post office, but said they are glad Holbrook had surveillance.

“I think its a great thing, the surveillance video will help us out,” Foister said.

Holbrook said while the situation is frustrating, he is now focusing his energy on making sure something like this won’t happen again.

“Its aggravating I guess at this point is what I would say. I’ve always been a very security minded person, I just never really thought someone would steal packages off my porch,” Holbrook said.

If you can help the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office find the person responsible for stealing these packages, you are asked to call them at 423-788-1414.

