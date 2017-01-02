Kingsport’s centennial kicks off great economic start to 2017

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A celebration of 100 years of the Model City kicked off a great economic start to the year.

Saturday’s New Year’s Eve bash in Kingsport marked the beginning of a year-long party for the city’s 100th anniversary.

Instead of a ball, the city lowered a lit up “100” for the countdown to 2017.

News Channel 11 spoke to downtown business owners who say the packed event was a big success.

“It was fabulous, we set a company record, we had to call our day staff back in,” said owner and operator of The Nutty Java Coffee Shop, Carl Matherly.

“I would love for them to do this again every year. It was great for us and I’m sure with as many people that were down here it was great for everybody on the street,” said Macado’s General Manager Joshua Chrisley.

Kingsport will hold centennial events throughout the year.

Up next is Kingsport’s official 100th birthday party on March 2 at the Farmer’s Market.

