JC Circus Arts rebranding, expanding to downtown Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A local circus arts studio is expanding. Johnson City Circus Arts is opening a second location in downtown Kingsport.

Owner Craig Lewis said the primary focus is on aerial silks – a workout using silk fabrics.

“You don’t have to be super strong or super in shape starting out, it’s something that anyone can learn, it’s a lot of fun,” Lewis said.

As part of the expansion, Lewis said he’s rebranding from Johnson City Circus Arts to Night Owl Circus Arts.

He hopes to open the new space on East Market Street on February 14th.

If you want to sign up for a class, visit nightowlcircusarts.com.

