Gyms are packed after New Year

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – With people trying to make good on their new years resolutions, the gym was the place to be today.

But according to experts, joining a gym will not do you any good if you don’t go about the workouts in the right way. Many of the newly joined participants will give up and quit going after just a few weeks or months.

“Everybody these days wants that 30 minute workout where they’re going to try to burn fat, burn calories and get out of the gym as fast as possible.”, Rob Stacy of Tri-Cities Lifestyle Center says, “They have to understand that it is a lifetime of trying to accomplish it so by building off of small blocks of success, and making small goals throughout your day, you’re going to build a much better fitness overall.”

Of the people that rush out and join a gym at the first of the year, only 25-40% of them will still be regulars at the gym in March. The key is making a small goal, achieving it and then setting another small goal and achieving it and so on.

“If you make a goal of 5 pounds within a couple of weeks, that goal is reachable, then you make another goal of 5 pounds, then guess what, after several weeks or a month, you’ve actually lost 10 pounds because your goals were smaller and more reachable.”, says Stacy.

Other keys are not to go as hard as you can immediately. Work you way up a little at a time, using “building blocks” of progress toward a lifetime of healthier living. Stacy says killing yourself at the beginning is the number one thing that gets people messed up. Having a workout buddy helps too.

“Get you a workout partner, somebody that is going to hold you accountable. Either a personal trainer, or take a group class, something that is going to keep you motivated. That’s the number one thing we hear is “i’m just not motivated to work out any more.”, Stacy says.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.