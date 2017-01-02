ETSU’S Tavian Lott to take part in College Gridiron Showcase

JOHNSON CITY, TN- ETSU senior defensive back Tavian Lott has decided to take part in the College Gridiron Showcase in Bedford, Texas, which begins this weekend.

The Showcase runs from January 7th through the 11th, putting players in front of professional football scouts and executives to showcase their skills in practices and scrimmages.

Senior football players are selected by a panel of football experts for the showcase. The invited players receive “professional coaching, mentoring, life coaching and seminars that will benefit them as they move forward in their professional lives in or out of football.”

Lott finished this past season with 35 tackles, 2 for a loss with 1 interception, 5 pass break ups and 6 passes defended.