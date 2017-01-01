VSP investigating fatal head-on collision in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal head-on collusion in Russell County. Police say the accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning on 19 Northbound outside of Hansonville.

Investigators say a driver going the wrong way on 19 Northbound hit and killed a driver going the right way.

State police are investigating the crash at this time. They would not say if anyone had been charged in the accident at this time.

