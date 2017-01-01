Virginia couple welcomes New Year’s baby at Bristol Regional

justin By Published:
baby

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – The first baby born at Bristol Regional Medical Center in 2017 has arrived.

Norton, VA couple, Sheena and Patrick Fisher, welcomed a healthy baby boy named, Boston James Fisher, just hours after midnight.

The couple had to leave a family wedding early when Sheena’s water broke.

baby-2Nearly 30 people packed the waiting room to wait for the arrival of the couple’s first baby.

“It’s surreal to think that we are parents and we get to take him home, so we are just so excited, we’re very excited. We couldn’t have asked for a better blessing or for him to come in the way that he did,” Sheena Fisher said.

Boston came in at just under 8 pounds and 20 inches long. Sheena and Boston are doing well and they hope to welcome him home early this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s