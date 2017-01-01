N. Korea: Developing long-range missiles ‘in final stages’

By Published:
South Koreans watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. North Korea's development of banned long-range missiles is in "final stages," the country's leader Kim was quoted as saying in his New Year's message. The letters read "New Year for Reunification." (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is quoted as saying in a New Year’s message that his country’s development of banned long-range missiles is in “final stages.”

Kim’s address was monitored by South Korea’s Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

Under Kim, who rose to power following his father’s death in 2011, North Korea has seen steady progress in its nuclear and missile programs, including two nuclear tests this year. It recently claimed a series of technical breakthroughs in its goal of developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

U.N. resolutions call for an end to North Korea’s nuclear and missile tests.

