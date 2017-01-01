Man taken into custody after hostage situation in Fall Branch

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s office have arrested a man after a hostage situation Sunday night in Fall Branch. According to officials with the Fall Branch Volunteer fire department and Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins, fire crews were called to the home on Cliff Lane when a smoke alarm went off after a smoke grenade was set off inside the home.

When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the home.They weren’t able to make contact with anyone inside, forcing their way in. Fire officials say the homeowner was still inside the home with a woman and 4-year-old child. He then pulled a gun on fire crews, demanding they leave.

Little over an hour later the woman and child were released to police.They are said to have been checked out by medics for smoke inhalation. A short time later the man was taken into custody.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All rights reserved.