John I Burton High School band set to perform in Sugar Bowl halftime show Monday

Jordan Moore By Published: Updated:
thumbnail_john-i-burton-hs-mb

NORTON, VA (WJHL) –The John I Burton High School marching band is in New Orleans preparing to perform at one of college football’s biggest games.

sugarbowlpic1

Members of the band arrived on Friday.

The Norton, VA school will join marching bands from across the country at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans where they will take part in the finale of the halftime show.

The band, of 56 students, is under the direction of Cassandra Butler, who has been teaching for 5 years.

This is the school’s first appearance at a bowl game.

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners Monday in New Orleans at 8:30pm.

Copyright 2016 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s