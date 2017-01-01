John I Burton High School band set to perform in Sugar Bowl halftime show Monday

NORTON, VA (WJHL) –The John I Burton High School marching band is in New Orleans preparing to perform at one of college football’s biggest games.

Members of the band arrived on Friday.

The Norton, VA school will join marching bands from across the country at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans where they will take part in the finale of the halftime show.

The band, of 56 students, is under the direction of Cassandra Butler, who has been teaching for 5 years.

This is the school’s first appearance at a bowl game.

The Auburn Tigers will take on the Oklahoma Sooners Monday in New Orleans at 8:30pm.

