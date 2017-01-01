Dozens in Kingsport plunge into 2017 in a new way

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Thrill seekers in Kingsport got to take a dip in near freezing water Sunday afternoon, all for a good cause.

Dozens came out to the Kingsport Aquatic Center for the inaugural Polar Plunge.

The event helped kick off the new year and the city’s centennial.

Participants signed up and then made teams to donate money to local and national charities

A best friend duo tells us they were excited to ring in the new year in a different way.

“It was freezing, it was definitely very cold, and my body was numb. It was something different, and we’ve never done it before and I just feel like that was a great way to start out the new year,” Gracie Bass and Madison Grizzle said.

The water was certainly cold at 43 degrees. The aquatic center raised over $500 for charities.

