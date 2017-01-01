Coroner: 4 dead in southern Illinois small plane crash

By Published:
plane crash

VIENNA, Ill. (AP) – Authorities in southern Illinois say four people died New Year’s Eve after a single-engine plane crashed in a wooded area.

Johnson County Coroner David Rockwell says he pronounced the two men and two women dead at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday at the scene of the crash. He says the victims all appear to be adults and their identities are unknown. The Federal Aviation Administration says a Piper PA28 small aircraft crashed in unknown circumstances on Saturday night.

The FAA says it and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Rockwell says autopsies will be scheduled.

Johnson County is about 130 miles southeast of St. Louis, near the Shawnee National Forest.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

