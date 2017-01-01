Clemson, Alabama cruise to the title game

(AP) – Clemson is getting another crack at Alabama in college football’s national championship game, one year after the Crimson Tide earned a 45-40 win over the Tigers for the title.

DeShaun Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as Clemson blasted Ohio State, 31-0 in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

Clemson improved to 13-1 and dropped the Buckeyes to 11-2. Ohio State was seeking its second national title in three years. It was the first time Urban Meyer has been shut out in his 194 games as head coach. OSU hadn’t been blanked since a 1993 loss to Michigan.

The national championship game is slated for Jan. 9 at Tampa, Fla.

