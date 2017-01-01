Bucs hope conference takes notice after “statement” win over VMI

JOHNSON CITY, TN- The ETSU men’s basketball team wanted to make a statement once conference play began on Saturday. Statement made.

The Bucs hammered VMI 102-75 on Saturday to move to 11-3 on the year. This was the second time this season the Bucs have scored in triple figures. It was also the most points VMI has allowed so far this season.

“Hopefully it’s a statement to the rest of the conference,” said ETSU senior guard A.J. Merriweather. “Just take it one game at a time. Just try to be focused and locked in for the next game.”

Every player that stepped on the floor scored in Saturday’s contest, with three players in double figures.

“Came into it and we said we want to make it a statement game to let the SoCon know we’re a for real team, we’re serious,” said ETSU senior T.J. Cromer.

The Bucs now own a 1-0 conference record, but head coach Steve Forbes knows they have a long season ahead.

“I’m glad they feel that way,” Forbes laughed. “But I know how hard it is and we have a lot of league left. But it is important to win. It’s also important to play good and I felt like we played really good, on top of winning. That’s probably what they’re really trying to say is, we were talking about that in the huddle in the second half, ‘let’s be a real program, lets play well.”