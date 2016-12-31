WATCH LIVE: 1 eaglet completely hatches from egg in Florida bald eagle nest

UPDATE (7:40 a.m. Saturday Dec. 31) The first baby eaglet hatched completely on Saturday morning. Harriet was on the nest and remains there as of this writing. We got a glimpse of fluffy feathers moving around in the nest when Harriet stood up around 7:40 a.m. We have not yet seen any sign of hatching from the second egg in the nest. You can watch a livestream of the nest by scrolling down this page.

UPDATE – Around 4:15 p.m. on Friday, the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam showed a hole inside one of the eggs that the eaglet had pecked through.

Movement of the eaglet was seen through the hole as the bird continues to hatch.

Eaglets usually hatch within 24-hours of “pipping,” or the first break in the egg, which was noticed Thursday afternoon as Harriet moved to reposition herself on top of the eggs.

UPDATE- Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Harriet stood up to reposition herself and one of the eggs looked like it may have begun to hatch.

The staff at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam confirmed that one of the eggs has begun to hatch.

They call the first break in an egg a “pip.”

Here’s something you may not know, hatching eaglets have a special tooth on their beak to help them hatch, according to the National Eagle Center.org.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) –—- People across the country are eagerly watching a livestream feed from Florida with the hope of catching a glimpse of two baby American Bald Eagles hatch from their eggs.

American Bald Eagle Harriet and her mate M15 have been taking turns incubating two eggs in their 6-foot-wide nest located 60-feet up a slash pine tree in the Fort Myers area.

Dick Pritchett Real Estate in Fort Myers provides nature lovers with a live look at the nest with its Southwest Florida Eagle Cam which is streamed live on the internet. The real estate company has been providing a live look at the Harriet’s nest for four years now.

The two eggs in Harriet and M15’s nest were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25.

According to the staff at the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, the average incubation period is 35 days, which means the eggs could hatch any day now.

Two to three days before the eggs hatch, Harriet and M15 will be able to hear and feel activity inside the eggs and will watch the eggs closely. When the hatchlings have begun to breathe, they will make soft calls that Harriet and M15 will be able to hear.

You can learn more about Harriet and M15 and see how to identify them by visiting the Dick Pritchett Real Estate website.

WATCH LIVE BELOW (mobile users can watch live here)