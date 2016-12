DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Investigators with Dickenson County sheriff’s office is looking for 28-year-old Roy Rasnick. Rasnick was last seen in the dog branch area on December 27th.

He is said to be driving a 19-99 White Hyundai, with tag number WSZ3707. Dickenson County Sheriff’s office ask that you call 276-926-1650 if you see Rasnick.

